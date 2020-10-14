Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan’s big update regarding Corona Vaccine, know when the vaccine will be available in the country

Covid Vaccine Updates: Amid the ongoing coronavirus in the country, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that early next year, India will get the Corona Virus vaccine (Covid-19 Vaccine) from more than one source. have hope. Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the corono virus vaccine is expected to be vaccinated in India early next year. Also Read – Coronavirus In Pregnancy: If a pregnant woman gets corona, how much is the danger to the baby, know what to do in such a way…

We're expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country: Union Health Min during Group of Ministers meeting pic.twitter.com/M2G0QzNFxG
– ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

He said, ‘We are hoping that by the beginning of next year we should have vaccines in the country from more than one source. During the meeting of the Group of Ministers, Harsh Vardhan said that our expert groups are preparing strategies to plan how to start the delivery of vaccines in the country. ‘

At the same time, earlier, Dr. Harsh Vardhan had told in Sunday Dialogue that the vaccine will be distributed first to the front line Corona Warriors in the country. Along with this, the Health Minister also warned the public for cold and festivals. He said that crowding and being careless during festival days can be quite dangerous.

At the same time, Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), had said that if the scheme goes, then vaccine for COVID-19 can be expected to come to India by January 2021. He also clarified that the initial availability of the dose would not be sufficient for the entire country.

Please tell that the figure of corona infected has reached 72 lakhs in the country, while more than 1 lakh 10 thousand people have died so far.