Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told: corona vaccine will come to India soon, know when

Corona Vaccine: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said on Thursday that the coronavirus vaccine will be made available in India by early next year. This statement of the Health Minister has come at a time when Corona virus is making a new record in India. More cases of corona are now coming up everyday and people are waiting impatiently for the vaccine. Also Read – Sero Survey: A third of Delhi’s population has won the battle with Corona! Antibodies found in this percentage

“Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Rajya Sabha today that” Like other countries, India is also making efforts and the trial of three vaccines related to Corona is going on in different stages. He said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, an expert group is looking into these vaccines and is making advanced plans instead. We hope to have a vaccine available in India by early next year, Also Read – Parliament session: BJP’s fight against Bhabhi ji, BJP gave a befitting reply on Sanjay Raut

He informed that two indigenous vaccines by Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech have completed the first phase. Serum Institute of India (SII) has resumed testing after getting approval from the Drug Controller General of India. Also Read – Corona Virus: 97,894 patients received in a single day for the first time in the country.

The vaccine named Bharat Kovishield is also included in this link, which has been developed jointly by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University and AstraZeneca. The Pune-based firm, SII, is overseeing trials at 17 test sites across India.

In addition, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Doctor Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, a global pharmaceutical company based out of India, have agreed to collaborate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamale Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and registered on 11 August.

“On regulatory approval in India, RDIF will supply 100 million vaccine doses of vaccine to Doctor Reddy. The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for a coronovirus epidemic. “