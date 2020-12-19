Health Minister Harshvardhan – India will authorize first set of corona vaccine

new Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced on Saturday that India is preparing to authorize the first set of Kovid-19 vaccines. He said that “we have the capacity to vaccinate 300 million people.” The minister made the announcement while presiding over the 22nd meeting of the High Level Group of Ministers (GOM) on Kovid-19 through video-conference here. The announcement comes at a time when the total number of coronavirus infected people in India has crossed 10 million. Also Read – Coronavirus Second Wave in India: Expert’s big statement about second wave of corona infection in India, said Kovid-19’s second wave in the country …

During this, Foreign Minister S.K. Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwani Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Vinod K. Paul and Prime Minister’s advisors Amarjeet Sinha and Bhaskar Khulbe also joined in a virtual manner. Also Read – School Reopening Latest News: Schools will reopen in this state from new year, education minister told what is the plan about this

Reiterating his concern, the Health Minister said that we should follow the coronavirus guidelines even when the country is about to authorize the first set of vaccines (vaccines). He also stressed on the need to carry out a campaign to provide vaccines to 300 million people in the initial phase. Also Read – Sadhvi Pragya Thakur admitted to AIIMS after symptoms of Kovid and breathing trouble, revealed in the report

He also expressed his deep gratitude to all those Kovid warriors who are tirelessly discharging their duties during the epidemic. The minister said that India’s growth rate of Kovid-19 epidemic has fallen by two percent and the death rate due to infection is the lowest in the world at 1.45 percent.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that people need not panic, because the rate of infection-free in the country is 95 percent. He said that the indigenous vaccine has been prepared in the country and we will have the capacity to vaccinate 300 million people.

Harshvardhan said that more than one crore cases of corona virus have been reported in India. Out of that, 95 lakh 50 thousand people have been successfully infection free. India has the highest recovery rate in the world. Currently the corona recovery rate is 95.46 percent.