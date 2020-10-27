Health Minister hopes, ‘Corona vaccine may be available early next year’

Corona vaccine in Indian Latest Updates: Health Minister of Karnataka Dr. K Sudhakar expressed confidence on Tuesday that Kovid-19 vaccine will come in early 2021. He also said that soon after this, the government will ensure to supply it to every place of the state. Talking to reporters after the meeting with AstraZeneca managing director Gagan Singh Bedi, the minister said that the results of the first phase of the vaccine test have been encouraging. Also Read – Government of India declared 18 terrorists of Pakistan including Hizbul Chief Salahuddin as terrorists, see full list

He said, ‘Oxford: The first phase of this vaccine developed by AstraZeneca has been completed and the results have been encouraging. The second and third phases are being tested. ”The minister said that Bedi has told him that the company has the capacity to provide one billion doses. Also Read – Mike Pompeo’s statement – India and US need to fight China together

Significantly, this company is planning to introduce this vaccine in the early months of 2021. Sudhakar said that once it arrives in the market, the Karnataka government will ensure that it is made available everywhere in the state. The Minister said that firstly this drug will be made available to those who struggle against Kovid, such as doctors, nurses and paramedical personnel. After this, it will be given to the elderly, pregnant women and lactating mothers and children suffering from chronic disease. Also Read – Unlock 5 guidelines will be effective till November, lockdown will continue strictly in the content zone: Home Ministry

In response to a question, the minister said that the results of the first phase of testing were encouraging. During the test, 56 people who were given this vaccine developed antigen which is still intact in them. The minister said, “We will have to wait for six months to see if the antigen is intact.” When asked about the cost of the vaccine, he said that his intention in this matter is not to get into any controversy and this Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa will take a decision on his discretion. However, he said that the corona virus has been investigated and treated free of cost in the state. Sudhakar said, ‘Our government is conscious about the health of the people. We will ensure that it reaches everyone. ‘

(input language)