Health Ministry gave big information about Coronavirus in India, told- from Kovid in India…

new Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday that the rate of recovery from Kovid-19 in India is the highest in the world, while countries like America, Brazil, Russia and Italy have lower recovery rates. The Ministry said that due to the centric strategy and accurate measures of the Central Government, States and Union Territories, the rate of recovery in the country is high. The number of under-treated patients has declined sharply and mortality has also decreased.

The Union Health Ministry said that the rate of recovery in India is the highest in the world. The global recovery rate is 70.27 percent, in India the rate is 95.31 percent. The recovery rates are very low in USA, Brazil, Russia and Italy.

According to the ministry, the number of under-treated patients in India is 3,22,366 and it is just 3.24 percent of the total cases of infection. Following the national goal, the recovery rate in 18 states and union territories is higher than the national average.

In the last 24 hours in the country, 33,291 more patients were cured. The ministry said that 75.63 percent of the cases were from 10 states and union territories. The maximum number of 5,728 people in Kerala was cured. 3,887 in Maharashtra and 2,767 in West Bengal.

A total of 24,010 new cases of infection occurred. Of these, 78.27 percent cases were from 10 states and union territories. There were 6,185 cases in Kerala, 2,293 in West Bengal, while 1,661 cases were reported in Chhattisgarh.

355 more patients died of the infection. Of these, 79.15 percent cases were from 10 states and union territories. The ministry said that cases of death from Kovid-19 in India are declining. The death rate is 1.45 percent and it is steadily decreasing.