Health Ministry gave good news about Corona vaccine, now it is a matter of few days …

New Delhi: On Tuesday, 83,809 new cases of Kovid-19 in India, the number of infected people reached 49 lakhs on Tuesday. This information has been given in the data of the Union Health Ministry. The Health Ministry said in its press conference that more than 38.5 lakh patients of Kovid-19 have been cured, which is one of the highest number of cures in the world. Also Read – Nearly 92% of corona cases in India have mild symptoms: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan

However, in the midst of the ever increasing corona cases in India, the Health Ministry has given good news about the corona vaccine on Tuesday. At the press conference of the Ministry of Health, ICMR Director General Professor (Dr) Balaram Bhargava said that 3 vaccines in India are in clinical trial stage. Among them, the vaccines of Cadila and Bharat Biotech have completed the first Stage-I trial. But the good news is that the serum institute vaccine has completed the stage II-B3 trial, and will start the stage-III trial after approval. The trial will begin with 1500 patients at 14 locations. Also Read – Strange act of family of Kovid patient, forcibly stripped oxygen cylinder from hospital

The Ministry of Health stated that the number of under-trials in India is only 1/5 of the total cases. He said that there are 14 states or union territories in the country where the total number of patients under treatment is still less than 5,000. The Health Ministry said that there are 18 states or union territories in the country where the total number of patients under treatment is between five thousand and 50 thousand. Apart from this, there are only four states in the country where the total number of patients under treatment is more than 50 thousand. Also Read – Covid 19 Vaccine: Bill Gates shows confidence in India, says – India leads in vaccine production

Let us know that earlier, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Sunday that the vaccine of Kovid-19 could be available by the beginning of next year and the government is considering its emergency approval for high-risk areas. He also said that if there is any concern about the safety of the vaccine, he will take the first dose himself.