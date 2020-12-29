Health Ministry gives big update, vaccine will also work on new strains of Corona

Corona Vaccine in India: The Union Health Ministry has said on Tuesday that the existing vaccine will also work on the new strains of Corona found in Britain. This information was given by Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India, Prof. K. Raghavan gave it. He said that the vaccines that are being prepared in and outside our country will work against the variants found in the UK and South Africa. He said that there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect them from these COVID19 variants. Also Read – Vaccine to be given soon in India; Corona vaccination dry run completed in 4 states

Let us tell you that in the sample of a person returned from the UK to Tamil Nadu, a new form of corona virus infection has been found. The Union Health Ministry had earlier in the day told that a redesign of the virus has been found in the samples of six people who returned to India from Britain. Also Read – Success: Dr. Harsh Vardhan introduced the country’s first indigenous vaccine ‘Numosil’, will it work to stop corona, know

The ministry said that the vaccine would work against the new form of Kovid and so far no evidence has been found that the redesign found in Britain increases the severity of the disease. The Ministry of Health said that before getting the new form of the virus in Britain, we did about 5000 such genome sequences in different laboratories of the country. Also Read – Corona Vaccine in India: 40-50 million doses of covicillin vaccine ready in India, now awaiting government approval

The Health Ministry told in its press conference that active cases are continuously decreasing in the country, their number is currently less than 2,70,000. The positivity rate in our country is 6%. The positivity rate for the last one week is 2.25%. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 7408 # COVID19 cases per 10 lakh population have been reported in India. We have 107 deaths per 10 lakh population.

He said that new cases in India have reduced to less than 17,000 per day. There is a steady decline in this number. Death due to Kovid is also declining continuously, this number has come down to 300 per day.

Rajesh Bhushan said that more than 60% of the country’s active cases are in 5 states and union territories. About 24% of the cases are in Kerala, 21% in Maharashtra, more than 5% in West Bengal, about 5% in Uttar Pradesh and 4.83% in Chhattisgarh.

Active cases are continuously decreasing in the country, their number is currently less than 2,70,000. The positivity rate in our country is 6%. Last week’s positivity rate is 2.25%: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan

The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that it has reported the lowest number of new daily cases of corona virus infection in 187 days in the country, numbering less than 16,500. The ministry said that 16,922 cases of pandemic were reported in India on June 25, while a total of 16,432 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.