Health Ministry’s big statement about the most corona affected states, you will also be surprised

new Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that the top five states – Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh – in the case of infection with corona virus, have high recovery rates for patients. The Ministry said that 87,472 patients have been discharged from home isolated habitats, Kovid-19 patient care centers or hospitals after the recovery in the last 24 hours, including 41,12,551 people have been free from corona virus infection. With this, the cure rate of Kovid-19 patients in the country has reached 78.86 percent while the death rate has come down to 1.62 percent.

The Ministry said that there is a high rate of recovery of patients continuously in the country and more than 70 thousand patients are being cured daily since last 11 days. The ministry underlined, "The number of people recovering from the corona virus is four times that of under-treated patients." The Health Ministry said, "The top five states in the top five states currently have patients recovering the most. The rate is also high.

It said that 59.8 percent of under-treated patients in the country are in five states Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, 59.3 percent of the total patients recovering from Kovid-19 in the country are also from these five states. The ministry said that 90 percent of new patients recovering from Kovid-19 are from 16 states and union territories.

Maharashtra accounts for 22.31 percent (19,522) of the new recuperating patients, while Andhra Pradesh has 12.24 percent, Karnataka 8.3 percent, Tamil Nadu 6.31 percent and Chhattisgarh six percent.

The ministry said that together these five states have 55.1 percent of new cases being cured. The Union Ministry of Health said, “The high rate of recovery of patients is evidence of the effectiveness of medical management and treatment protocols issued by the central government, which is updated from time to time when new evidence comes.”

The Ministry said that a ‘National E-ICU Training Program on Kovid-19 Management’ is being organized in partnership with AIIMS so that ICU doctors from states and union territories can take training from this reputed center. This session, held on Tuesday and Friday, two days a week, played an important role in increasing the recovery rate of Kovid-19 patients in the country and reducing the death rate.

According to the ministry, so far 19 national e-ICU practice sessions have been held in which 249 hospitals in 28 states and union territories have been covered. The ministry said that India allowed the rational use of ‘investigative methods’ such as ramdesvir, plasma and tocilizumab and high oxygen flow, non-invasive ventilation, strides and blood clotting to help Kovid-19 patients recover. Used measures like preventive medicine.

It is worth mentioning that according to the data updated by the ministry at eight o’clock on Friday morning, with the arrival of 96,424 new patients of Kovid-19, the total number of infected in India increased to 52,14,677. At the same time, 84,372 people have lost their lives in the country with 1,174 more patients in the last 24 hours.