Hear Beyonce’s Blistering New Song “Black Parade,” Co-Written by Jay-Z – Variety

Beyonce surprise-dropped a brand new tune, “Black Parade,” on the tail finish of the Juneteenth vacation and heading into what guarantees to be a tense weekend as supporters of divisive President Donald Trump collect in Tulsa.

Written by Beyonce and co-produced by Derek Dixie, “Black Parade” additionally options her husband Jay-Z as co-writer together with Dixie (the Emmy-nominated music director of “HOMECOMING: A Movie by Beyonce Knowles”), Kaydence, Denisia “”@blu_june” Andrews and Brittany “@chi_coney” Coney for @NOVAWAV, amongst others.

The monitor about empowerment and resilience facilities on the latest Black Lives Matter protests within the wake of the demise of George Floyd by the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. “Rubber bullets bouncin’ off me / Made a picket log off your picket fence,” Beyonce sings.

The enduring artist has lengthy referenced her roots as a Texan, the state simply south of Oklahoma, and as soon as once more takes the listener on a visit to the world she is aware of. “I’m goin’ again to the South … Again the place my roots ain’t watered down,” she sings on the prime of the monitor.

Later within the tune, she factors to pleasure of the group because the world is woke up to the plight of Black Individuals: “We received rhythm / We received pleasure / We delivery kings / We delivery tribes.” (Hearken to the tune under.)

Earlier within the day, Beyonce honored Juneteenth on Instagram, writing: “Joyful Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we proceed to share pleasure and have fun one another, even within the midst of wrestle. Please proceed to recollect our magnificence, energy and energy.”

She additionally posted a listing of Black-owned companies on her web site, writing: “Joyful Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a type of protest. Black pleasure is your proper.” She continued, “Black Parade” advantages BeyGOOD’s Black Enterprise Impression Fund, administered by the Nationwide City League, to assist Black-owned small companies in want.”