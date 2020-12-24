Hear: BTS’s Jimin Reveals New Song “Christmas Love” And A Warm Message To Fans As Holiday Gift

BTS’s Jimin has a Christmas reward for followers!

On December 24, Jimin shared a brand new track titled “Christmas Love” that was produced by Gradual Rabbit, Jimin, and RM.

Jimin additionally posted on BTS’s weblog to clarify the that means behind the track. Learn his translated put up under:

ARMY, hey. That is Jimin.

Did you obtain my Christmas reward?

I needed all of you to listen to this track, and I’m very, very pleased that it was attainable.

I’m right here right this moment to let you know a little bit bit in regards to the cause why I’m sharing such a vivid track throughout such troublesome instances. As you’ll be able to inform by the lyrics, this track accommodates the feelings I felt in one among my favourite childhood reminiscences, which is after I first noticed thick snow falling.

I believe that as we develop, we actually develop to overlook our childhood.

No matter whether or not or not we’re in this type of scenario, I believe that we keep in mind our pure, harmless selves of the previous and wish to return to these days.

The accountability that comes with development, that accountability makes our harmless selves develop, and I suppose that makes us disguise our feelings a little bit bit.

However I imagine we nonetheless have these feelings inside us.

So even when it feels infantile, why don’t we categorical these feelings?

I believe it will be good if right this moment is the day that occurs.

All of you might be at all times worthy of receiving love.

So as an alternative of claiming the generally used phrase “cringe,” even when it’s a bit embarrassing, I hope that the time once we can take pleasure in our time collectively will come quickly.

The track is considerably missing in comparison with this grand put up I’ve written, however I created the track hoping that everybody shall be pleased.

I hope that you may hearken to the track and be taken again to the reminiscences you treasure.