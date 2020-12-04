Hear: BTS’s Jin Unveils New Song “Abyss” Ahead Of His Birthday And Opens Up About Feelings

BTS’s Jin gifted followers with a brand new observe!

Jin’s birthday is developing on December 4, and he launched his new solo track “Abyss” two hours earlier than the clock strikes midnight for the large day. The track’s credit record the producers as “BUMZU (BUMZU, Jin, RM, Pdogg).”

Jin wrote on the group’s web site:

Whats up, that is Jin.

Not too long ago, I mentioned this at a press convention.

“I don’t need to share my unhappy emotions with my followers. As a result of I solely need to present them good issues.

But it surely’s totally different if it’s via music. I don’t need to share them via my atypical actions, however I believe it might be okay to indicate them via music.”

To be sincere, I not too long ago felt actually burnt out. I believe it was as a result of I had a whole lot of ideas about myself.

I used to be congratulated by many individuals after reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Scorching 100, however I questioned if it’s actually okay for me to obtain one thing like that..

There are truthfully lots of people who love music greater than me and are higher at music than me, so is it okay for me to be feeling this happiness and being congratulated like this..

That’s what I considered, and going additional into that made me really feel troubled so I needed to put every thing down.

I obtained counseling over that and after some time I spoke with Bang PD [Bang Si Hyuk]. He requested what I considered presumably writing about these emotions in a track.

I responded that I didn’t really feel assured that I might make one effectively and I used to be frightened that the top consequence won’t be good, since I’m already at a place the place that wouldn’t be acceptable. He replied, “That type of factor isn’t necessary. However in case you do it, you then’ll undoubtedly do effectively. I’ll discover somebody who’d be match for you.”

That’s how I met the composer Gye Beom Ju [Bumzu] and we spoke loads about my emotions now and plenty of different issues.

He’s a shiny and optimistic individual. He mentioned that he needed to assist me and he mentioned, “Let’s strive writing about a whole lot of worries. If it doesn’t work out, then we’ll simply begin once more.” His positivity brightened me up once more.

We spoke about many issues and he made a observe then and there about my present emotions, and “Abyss” was accomplished after utilizing the observe to write down in regards to the issues I needed to attempt to specific. I need to thank Gye Beom Ju as soon as once more.

It’s a little bit of a tragic track that’s not the appropriate match for a birthday, nevertheless it appears it might be a little off to launch it when it’s not my birthday, so I’m releasing “Abyss.”

ARMY, please take heed to it effectively, even when it’s missing.

ps. Thanks to our chief who wrote the refrain lyrics.