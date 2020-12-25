Hear: BTS’s V Releases New Self-Produced Song “Snow Flower” Ft. Peakboy For Christmas

BTS’s V shocked followers with a really particular Christmas reward!

On December 25 at midnight KST, V launched a brand-new track entitled “Snow Flower.” Collectively produced by V and his good friend Peakboy (who additionally options on the observe), “Snow Flower” is a touching love track concerning the vacation season.

Along with releasing the track without cost on YouTube and SoundCloud, V defined what had motivated him to put in writing the track in a message on BTS’s weblog.

V wrote, “Since my mixtape has been delayed, I felt apologetic to ARMY [BTS’s fandom], so I hurriedly created this track. I feel that many individuals should really feel like time stopped this 12 months, and I additionally suppose that there should be many individuals who really feel extra anxious and depressed the nearer they get to the tip of the 12 months. I hope that for as we speak a minimum of, white flowers will fall in your coronary heart and all of you’ll really feel a minimum of just a little heat and happiness.”

Expressing his gratitude to his followers, he continued, “This 12 months, I’m really grateful to many white angels, and I need to greet them, hehe. Thanks.”

Referencing their well-known “Wooga” squad (a bunch of associates that features V, Peakboy, Park Website positioning Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Park Hyung Sik), V added, “Additionally, my ‘Wooga’ good friend Peakboy featured for me [on the song]. Pleased Holidays!”

Hearken to V’s new track “Snow Flower” that includes Peakboy beneath!