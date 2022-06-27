Hear for the first time the Spanish dub of Starfield, Bethesda’s ambitious space RPG

In a short video shared by the Spanish account of Bethesda we can listen to Sarah, from Constellation.

One of the main protagonists of this hectic month of June in terms of announcements is Starfield, the Bethesda Space RPG that was seen during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase through an extensive gameplay trailer that gave rise to the confirmation of several news.

Although we already know that our protagonist will not speak, it is confirmed that Starfield will have Spanish dubbing, being able to listen to the characters of their world completely dubbed into Spanish. Until now we had not been able to hear what it sounded like, but now the account of Twitter of Bethesda in Spanish has left us the first excerpt:

The voice of Sarah, a member of Constellation, is heardIn the video, barely half a minute long, we hear the voice in Spanish of Sarah, member of Constellation. With epic music in the background, Sarah speaks directly to the protagonist about a mysterious Artifact, although only in the first moments can we see her face speaking while her voice sounds.

Without more material so far, what is clear is that the dubbing work will be great, since the duration of the main story will not be exactly short and Todd Howard has confirmed that the size of the script has gone beyond 200,000 lines of dialogue.

After the latest delay, Starfield has its release set for the first half of 2023, without a specific date specified yet in the calendar. It will be released on PC and Xbox Series X | S, having already become one of the most anticipated video games of next year.

