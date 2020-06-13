Hear: Former PRISTIN Member Kyla Releases “Watch Me Glow” Mini Album + To Donate Portion Of Proceeds

Former PRISTIN member Kyla has returned with a digital mini album.
At 1 p.m. KST on June 13, Kyla launched her new mini album “Watch Me Glow” on-line. The mini album contains a whole of 5 tracks, together with a title monitor of the identical identify and 4 different songs “Homecoming,” “Misplaced,” “Ooh La La,” and “Away.”
Based on Kyla, she will likely be donating a portion of the proceeds from the mini album to the NAACP (Nationwide Affiliation for the Development of Coloured Individuals) Authorized Protection and Instructional Fund.
ALSO a portion of the proceeds from this mini album will likely be donated to the NAACP Authorized Protection and Instructional Fund ‼️‼️
— Kyla Massie ❤ 카일라 (@kylam_official) June 13, 2020
That is the primary time Kyla has launched new music since PRISTIN introduced their disbandment in Could 2019.
Try the songs from Kyla’s new mini album beneath!
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment