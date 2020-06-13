Hear: Former PRISTIN Member Kyla Releases “Watch Me Glow” Mini Album + To Donate Portion Of Proceeds

Former PRISTIN member Kyla has returned with a digital mini album.

At 1 p.m. KST on June 13, Kyla launched her new mini album “Watch Me Glow” on-line. The mini album contains a whole of 5 tracks, together with a title monitor of the identical identify and 4 different songs “Homecoming,” “Misplaced,” “Ooh La La,” and “Away.”

Based on Kyla, she will likely be donating a portion of the proceeds from the mini album to the NAACP (Nationwide Affiliation for the Development of Coloured Individuals) Authorized Protection and Instructional Fund.

ALSO a portion of the proceeds from this mini album will likely be donated to the NAACP Authorized Protection and Instructional Fund ‼️‼️ — Kyla Massie ❤ 카일라 (@kylam_official) June 13, 2020

That is the primary time Kyla has launched new music since PRISTIN introduced their disbandment in Could 2019.

Try the songs from Kyla’s new mini album beneath!