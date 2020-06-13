General News

Hear: Former PRISTIN Member Kyla Releases “Watch Me Glow” Mini Album + To Donate Portion Of Proceeds

June 13, 2020
Former PRISTIN member Kyla has returned with a digital mini album.

At 1 p.m. KST on June 13, Kyla launched her new mini album “Watch Me Glow” on-line. The mini album contains a whole of 5 tracks, together with a title monitor of the identical identify and 4 different songs “Homecoming,” “Misplaced,” “Ooh La La,” and “Away.”

Based on Kyla, she will likely be donating a portion of the proceeds from the mini album to the NAACP (Nationwide Affiliation for the Development of Coloured Individuals) Authorized Protection and Instructional Fund.

That is the primary time Kyla has launched new music since PRISTIN introduced their disbandment in Could 2019.

Try the songs from Kyla’s new mini album beneath!

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website.

