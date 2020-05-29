Hear: Lady Gaga And BLACKPINK Thrill With Surprise Early Release Of “Bitter Sweet” Collab

Lady Gaga has launched her new observe “Bitter Sweet,” which options BLACKPINK!

The track is included on Lady Gaga’s sixth album “Chromatica,” which is due out on Might 29. Followers of each artists received a deal with on Might 28, as “Bitter Sweet” was launched early as a shock!

“Bitter Sweet” is a dance pop track with a mixture of English and Korean lyrics. BLACKPINK mentioned, “It’s such an honor to get to work with Lady Gaga, an artist we like a lot, and we’re so glad. We had enjoyable engaged on the observe, so we hope [our fans] BLINKS around the globe get pleasure from listening to ‘Bitter Sweet.’ We’re hoping that it’s a track that’s beloved by lots of people.”

Not too long ago, Lady Gaga shared reward for BLACKPINK as she talked concerning the story behind their collaboration.

Take a pay attention beneath:

In the meantime, BLACKPINK is at present gearing up for a comeback with plans to share a pre-release single in June. It’s shared that the members have lately completed work on a full album with over 10 tracks, which is due out in September, and one other new track will come out in July earlier than then.

What do you consider “Bitter Sweet”?

