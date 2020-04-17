Hear Me Out: JJ Abrams’ Star Trek Movies Are Better Than His Star Wars Films

However JJ Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has larger points that may’t be neglected, and he actually struggled (for my part) to convey closure to a 40-year-old saga. Possibly nobody may have efficiently introduced closure to the whole Star Wars collection? And Abrams confronted obstacles nobody may have overcome (the loss Carrie Fisher being the largest). However the return of Palpatine in Rise of Skywalker felt far more egregious of a nostalgia seize than Khan did in Into Darkness. An excessive amount of of Rise appeared to straight contradict Rian Johnson’s The Final Jedi (significantly close to Rey and her future). I discover Abrams’ second Star Trek to be much more forgivable than his second Star Wars film, which is one other test within the Kelvin column.