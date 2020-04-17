Hear Me Out: JJ Abrams’ Star Trek Movies Are Better Than His Star Wars Films

Go away a Remark
Say what you’ll about JJ Abrams (and movie audiences typically have lots of opinions about his options), however the man has a Hollywood credit score that nobody else can declare. He has directed movies in each the Star Wars and Star Trek franchise. That kind of crossover is just about inconceivable – and our solely comparability appears to be James Gunn transitioning to DC for The Suicide Squad after helming to Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios.
Coincidentally, JJ Abrams additionally has two motion pictures in what has change into a current trilogy of Star Wars and Star Trek movies. They don’t line up the identical approach. Abrams did again to again Star Trek motion pictures earlier than passing the torch to Justin Lin for 2016’s Star Trek Past. Over on the Lucasfilm facet of the fence, Abrams helped revive Star Wars with the spectacular The Power Awakens, however let Rian Johnson play within the sandbox earlier than agreeing to land the aircraft with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Given the truth that JJ Abrams has two motion pictures in every collection, it’s time to do what any movie-loving fan base would do (particularly once we are in quarantine and are binging motion pictures that we already personal and have seen 1,00zero instances). We’re going to check the 4 movies and decide which collection is healthier. And for me – whereas it’s shut – I’ve to present the sting to Abrams’ work within the Star Trek saga over his two current Star Wars motion pictures. Right here’s why:
The Star Trek Solid is Better
This one’s laborious to argue in opposition to. JJ Abrams confronted what appeared to be an uphill battle when rebooting the Star Trek franchise however discovering new actors to play roles which are ceaselessly linked to actors like William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley and Nichelle Nichols. Abrams’ 2009 reboot, Star Trek, launched what has change into generally known as the Kelvin timeline (in honor of the united statesKelvin) and rolled out with youthful actors within the signature roles.
And he knocked it utterly out of the park.
Chris Pine’s Kirk is brash, smug, impatient, impulsive and dangerously cocky. He updates Shatner’s campy confidence and applies it to modern motion formulation. He’s brilliantly counterbalanced by his “man of science,” Zachary Quinto’s chilly and analytical Spock. As within the tv collection (and the films it impressed), these two heroes work effectively collectively due to their opposing approaches, and Pine and Quinto are in a position to set up their very own dynamic whereas additionally paying tribute to followers’ expectation of Kirk and Spock.
Past the 2 leads, Abrams nailed the casting for each member of the united statesEnterprise. This consists of the gruff Bones (Karl City), the overwhelmed Scotty (Simon Pegg), the alluring Uhura (Zoe Saldana), the composed Sulu (John Cho) and the devoted Chekov (the late Anton Chekov).
This isn’t a slight in opposition to Abrams’ Star Wars casting. Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver truly maintain down the Darkish and Mild as Rey and Kylo Ren, whereas Oscar Isaac and John Boyega are welcome additions. However their characters aren’t as pivotal to the success of the collection (and are a bit underused), whereas characters performed by Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson and Gwendoline Christie went in the end unfulfilled, giving Trek the benefit on this class.
Abrams’ Star Trek Makes Better Use of the Franchise’s Previous
JJ Abrams loves referencing the historical past of his chosen franchises as he additionally strikes them ahead. However there’s no denying that the inclusion of Prime Timeline Spock (Leonard Nimoy) in 2009’s Star Trek was extra seamless and important to the general story than was the inclusion of Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill or Carrie Fisher within the newest Star Wars trilogy.
Nimoy’s Spock, because of time journey, interacts with the youthful variations of himself and his crew when he fails to forestall the destruction of a race led by Nero (Eric Bana). His actions set off the plot, and Prime Spock basically has to fix the fences between Pine and Quinto to allow them to in the end prevail.
I’m not sure that Ford, Hamill and Fisher ended up being important to the story being instructed within the newest Star Wars trilogy as a result of I don’t suppose Lucasfilm had a agency grip on the story they wished to inform. Was it a redemption story for Ben Solo? Was it an ascension story for Rey? Was it the traditional “Rebels versus Empire” battle that has characterised Star Wars for many years? The reply ended up being “sure” to all of these, which signifies that it didn’t give correct consideration to any of the subplots, and so the usage of the unique actors amounted to nostalgia with narrative heft.
Even Mark Hamill agrees with that stance, largely.
JJ Abrams by no means tried to shoehorn in different unique Star Trek actors, so we’ll by no means know the way he may need tried to make use of, say, William Shatner within the Kelvin timeline. However based mostly on what we noticed, I feel Abrams did a greater job of together with the previous in Trek than he in the end did in Star Wars.
Into Darkness is Much less Messy Than The Rise of Skywalker
Hear, this largely boils all the way down to Star Trek Into Darkness versus Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As a result of each fanbases would possible agree that JJ Abrams’ first steps into each sagas have been spectacular, and his follows ups had points.
Which film’s points are extra simply neglected? My decide is Into Darkness. The most important strike in opposition to Star Trek Into Darkness revolves round Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch), and the preliminary Thriller Field method to his character. Determined to guard the “twist,” everybody swore up and down that Cumberbatch was not enjoying Khan. Shock? He completely was.
Which is okay. You’ll be able to convey Khan into the Kelvin timeline. However Into Darkness couldn’t get away of the shadow of the superior Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan, and Abrams and his screenwriters by no means actually determined in the event that they wished to homage the 1982 movie, utterly remake it, or strike off on their very own. Additionally, they killed Kirk (Chris Pine) and introduced him again… in the identical movie? Who thought that was a good suggestion?
However JJ Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has larger points that may’t be neglected, and he actually struggled (for my part) to convey closure to a 40-year-old saga. Possibly nobody may have efficiently introduced closure to the whole Star Wars collection? And Abrams confronted obstacles nobody may have overcome (the loss Carrie Fisher being the largest). However the return of Palpatine in Rise of Skywalker felt far more egregious of a nostalgia seize than Khan did in Into Darkness. An excessive amount of of Rise appeared to straight contradict Rian Johnson’s The Final Jedi (significantly close to Rey and her future). I discover Abrams’ second Star Trek to be much more forgivable than his second Star Wars film, which is one other test within the Kelvin column.
So, have I gained you over? I Tweeted this opinion the opposite evening, and anticipated to get slammed. As a substitute, I found that lots of people agreed with me. However that’s social media, and most people on there are insane. What say you, CinemaBlend readers? Vote within the ballot, and let’s settle this, as soon as and for all.
