Hear: NCT’s Taeyong Launches SoundCloud Account With Self-Composed Song And Remix

NCT’s Taeyong has opened a SoundCloud account of his very personal!

On March 15 at midnight KST, Taeyong shocked followers by releasing a self-composed track entitled “Darkish Clouds” for his first put up on his new SoundCloud account. He additionally shared a remix of the observe that provides the mellow track a unique vibe.

Not solely did Taeyong compose the music for “Darkish Clouds” along with Royal Dive, however he additionally penned all the lyrics for the track himself.

Try Taeyong’s new SoundCloud account right here, and take heed to each variations of his track “Darkish Clouds” beneath!