Hear: Oh My Girl Announces New Single “Rocket Experience” In Collaboration With Keanu Silva And Mougleta + Shares Preview

August 22, 2020
Oh My Girl has teased a collaboration with Keanu Silva and Mougleta!

On August 21, Oh My Girl introduced on their official Twitter account that they shall be releasing “Rocket Experience” with German DJ Keanu Silva, that includes Canadian-Lebanese singer Mougleta. The only is about to launch on August 28 at midnight EST (1 p.m. KST).

Take heed to a snippet under!

Oh My Girl most just lately made a comeback in April with their chart-topping observe “Nonstop.”

