Hear: SF9’s Dawon Celebrates His Birthday With Cover Of IU And Suga’s “eight”

SF9’s Dawon shared a significant reward with followers for his birthday!

On July 24, he shared a canopy video of IU’s “eight” (feat. and prod. by BTS’ Suga) on SF9’s official YouTube channel. Fellow SF9 member Hwiyoung featured in Dawon’s cowl for the rap half.

Within the video caption, he wrote in each Korean and English, “This was a tune that left a superb impression on me and since I believe I used to be solely on the receiving finish this birthday, I ready a small reward. Because it’s my first cowl, I labored on it for a very long time, and although I’m missing in some ways, please hear together with your coronary heart. Hope you prefer it, thanks for caring, however thanks extra for listening! (IU sunbaenim, Suga sunbaenim, I really like you.)”

Take a look at the duvet beneath!

Dawon was born on July 24, 1995. SF9 are at present selling their newest comeback with the mini album “9loryUS” and title monitor “Summer time Breeze.”