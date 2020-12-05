Hear: Stray Children’ I.N Shares Gorgeous Cover Of Jung Seung Hwan’s Hit “If It Was You”

Stray Children’ I.N has gifted followers with a gorgeous new cowl!

On December 5 at midnight KST, I.N launched a heartfelt rendition of Jung Seung Hwan’s hit ballad “If It Was You” (from the OST of the favored 2016 drama “One other Oh Hae Younger“).

The emotional new cowl, which supplies I.N the possibility to indicate off a unique kind of singing from what he often shows in Stray Children’ songs, highlights his expressive vocals and beautiful tone.

Take a look at I.N’s transferring rendition of “If It Was You” beneath!

Watch “One other Oh Hae Younger” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now