Hear: Stray Youngsters’ Han Reveals New Self-Written Solo Track “Alien”

Stray Youngsters’ Han has launched a brand new solo observe!

On January 30 at midnight KST, Han dropped the observe “Alien,” which was co-composed by Han and his fellow Stray Youngsters member Bang Chan. Han wrote the lyrics himself, and so they describe loneliness and feeling like an alien who’s dropped all the way down to Earth.

Take a take heed to the tune beneath!

Stray Youngsters just lately shared thrilling plans for 2021 together with a second full-length album and extra. The group can even be competing on Mnet’s “Kingdom,” which is able to premiere in April.