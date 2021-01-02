Hear: Stray Youngsters’ Seungmin Starts The New Year With Cover Of EXO’s Baekhyun’s “Love Once more”

Stray Youngsters’ Seungmin launched a canopy of EXO member Baekhyun’s “Love Once more,” sharing his admiration for the singer!

Together with the quilt, Seungmin described how he a lot he appreciated the tune and had saved desirous to make a canopy of it. He went on to say that whereas Baekhyun had calmly sung the monitor in a manner that made it straightforward to take heed to, Seungmin realized how arduous that was to do whereas he was practising, singing, and recording it. “I believe it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say this was the toughest tune I’ve ever sung…” he wrote. “As soon as once more, I like Baekhyun.”

Seungmin continued, “This time once we’re unable to see one another up shut is getting longer, however I hope that my voice can present even a little bit of energy for you within the new 12 months too. I attempted one thing slightly new, and I hope that [our fans] STAY will take heed to it lots.”

Take a take heed to the quilt under!