Hear: TWICE Members Lend Their Voices To Virtual Girl Group K/DA For 1st Time With “I’LL SHOW YOU”

TWICE members Jihyo, Nayeon, Sana, and Chaeyoung carried out because the voices of the digital woman group K/DA for the primary time!

Riot Video games’ digital group K/DA started in 2018 when fashionable League of Legends champions had been reworked into pop idols. The group is made up of characters Ahri, Kai’Sa, Evelynn, and Akali, with many musicians collaborating to supply vocals. (G)I-DLE members Soyeon and Miyeon have been frequent collaborators for the group.

K/DA dropped their first EP “ALL OUT” on November 6, which options 5 songs in all. Together with the beforehand launched “THE BADDEST” and “MORE” (which characteristic Soyeon and Miyeon), followers can now additionally benefit from the songs “I’LL SHOW YOU,” “VILLAIN,” and “DRUM GO DUM.”

TWICE’s Jihyo, Nayeon, Sana, and Chaeyoung characteristic on “I’LL SHOW YOU” together with Bekuh BOOM and Annika Wells. That is the primary time that TWICE’s members have taken half in a K/DA launch.

Take a hearken to the tune under!

TWICE not too long ago made a comeback with “I CAN’T STOP ME.” Test it out right here!