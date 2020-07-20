Hearing continues in Rajasthan High Court on petition of 19 MLAs including Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: A writ petition challenging the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly’s notices for disqualifying 19 disgruntled Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, is going on hearing in the High Court on Monday. Also Read – ‘Sachin Pilot will go to BJP if he becomes PM at age 45’

At the beginning of the hearing on Monday, the counsel for the Speaker of the Assembly argued. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who represented the Rajasthan speaker in a petition against Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress legislators against the speaker giving him unqualified notice, told the court that the speaker’s order can only be challenged on limited ground, but they can base it here Are not. Also Read – Congress MLAs seen “Sholay” in hotel, HC can give decision on pilot supporters today

Please tell that Pilot and 18 other MLAs have filed a petition against the disqualification notice. On this, Chief Justice Inderjit Mahanti and Justice Prakash Gupta had heard and heard arguments on Friday. Also Read – 3 MLAs of Rajasthan, who failed Sachin Pilot’s plan, said – We are Congress soldiers, till the last breath …

Petition by Sachin Pilot & 18 Congress MLAs against disqualification notices to them by Speaker: Senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, representing #Rajasthan Speaker, tells court that Speaker’s order can be challenged only on limited ground but those grounds referring there in petition. – ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

The notice in the petition has been challenged on the basis of a complaint by the Congress, in which the party said that the MLAs should be disqualified for membership of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly for disobeying the party whip.

The pilot camp has argued that the whip of the party is applicable only when the assembly session is going on. The Congress, in its complaint to the Speaker, has demanded action against Pilot and other disgruntled MLAs under paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

This provision disqualifies these MLAs if the MLA resigns their membership of the party they represent in the House.

Pilot has been dismissed as Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress unit chief after rebelling against state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.