Hearing in Dr. Kafeel Khan’s custody case postponed, Allahabad High Court said – will see original video of first speech

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday postponed the hearing in the case of alleged illegal detention of Dr. Kafeel Khan. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 27. The court deferred hearing when both parties requested to file some additional documents. The court wanted to see the original records of proceedings under the National Security Act (NSA) under which Dr Kafeel Khan was detained.

A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Soumitra Dayal Singh passed the order on the plea of ​​Dr Kafeel's mother Nuzhat Parveen, who demanded the release of Dr Kafeel. According to the petitioner, Dr Kafeel was granted bail by a competent court and was to be released on bail. However, he was not released for four days and was later charged with Rasuka. Therefore their custody is illegal.

Dr Kafeel Khan had reportedly given a speech at the Aligarh Muslim University on 10 December in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The speech was considered as provocative by the Uttar Pradesh government. Dr. Kafeel was arrested on January 29 at the Mumbai Airport in a case registered with the Civil Lines Police Station in Aligarh.