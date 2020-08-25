Hearing on contempt case completed, Supreme Court reserved decision on Prashant Bhushan

new Delhi: Prashant Bhushan (Prashant Bhushan) has completed the hearing in the Supreme Court in the contempt case. The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in this case. The decision on the punishment of Prashant Bhushan has been reserved. When will this sentence be pronounced, the Supreme Court has not yet determined it. The Supreme Court had asked Prashant Bhushan, one of the most popular and senior lawyers in the country, to apologize, but Prashant Bhushan refused to apologize. Also Read – Supreme Court said: builders sell a dream to those who buy flats, penalty for not fulfilling

Prashant Bhushan had made two tweets with a photo about the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India (CJI). The Supreme Court considered it contempt and summoned Prashant Bhushan (Prashant Bhushan), taking the tweet into consideration. A hearing was held in this case and the Supreme Court had asked to apologize by 24 August. The Supreme Court had said that if they apologize, they will be forgiven without any condition. Prashant Bhushan refused to apologize, saying that if he did, it would be a contempt for his conscience. He also said that he should not take pity. Also Read – Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Attorney General told the court- ‘Leave Prashant Bhushan by warning and …’

The Supreme Court refused to accept his plea and heard the matter today and reserved a decision on the sentence. Now it has to be seen what the Supreme Court pronounces. This matter remains the subject of discussion in the whole country. There is no shortage of people in the country who are supporting Prashant Bhushan. Prashant Bhushan has been on the top trend on social media in the last few days. Also Read – Flat buyer deserves compensation for delay in occupation and not getting facilities as promised: Supreme Court