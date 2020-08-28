Hearing on Lalu Yadav’s bail plea in illegal withdrawal case from Chaibasa treasury, next hearing on September 11

New Delhi The bail plea of ​​RJD supremo Lalu Yadav in the illegal withdrawal case from the Chaibasa treasury was to be heard today in the Ranchi High Court, which has been deferred till September 11. That is, now on September 11, the bail petition filed by Lalu Yadav in the Jharkhand High Court in the case related to Chaibasa treasury will be heard. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: CBI is constantly questioning Riya Chakraborty, the truth will be revealed!

During the hearing in the court of Judge Aparesh Kumar Singh, the CBI lawyer told by CBI is ill. In this case, the CBI sought to extend the date of hearing. Because of which the hearing has been postponed till September 11.

The matter was listed today on the case of illegal withdrawal from the Chaibasa treasury. Lalu Yadav has applied for bail in the court on the basis of passing half the period of sentence. This petition was heard in the Ranchi High Court today.

He has been sentenced to 5 years in a clearance case from the Chaibasa treasury from a special CBI court. In such a situation, Lalu is still in jail. Significantly, Lalu Yadav has been sentenced to 5 years in the Chaibasa treasury case. He has already spent half of his sentence.

Assembly elections are going to be held soon in Bihar, in this case Lalu Yadav’s application is very important. Lalu Yadav had already filed a bail petition in the Jharkhand High Court. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to 5 years in the Chaibasa treasury evacuation case.

Earlier, Lalu Yadav was granted bail in three cases of fodder scam. These days Lalu is undergoing treatment in the rims of Ranchi.