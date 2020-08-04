Hearing on the petition to handover Sushant’s case to the CBI in the Bombay High Court today

new Delhi: The Bombay High Court in Mumbai will hear a petition in this regard in the wake of the controversy between the Bihar Police and Mumbai Police of the two states over the investigation of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the increasing demand for inquiry into the case from the Central Investigation Agency. The Bench of the Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta will hear a PIL seeking transfer of the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the CBI. Also Read – Mumbai Police’s statement on Sushant case, actor’s family did not complain in February

Please tell that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead on June 14 in his Bandra apartment. Also Read – Sushant Singh Suicide Case: Sushant case now resonates in Bihar Legislative Assembly, CBI investigation demands

A bench headed by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta to hear a PIL seeking transfer of #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), today. Also Read – Devendra Fadnavis condemns Maharashtra government, says – Government is under suspicion by obstructing the work of Bihar Police – ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh said in the matter on Monday that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from bipolar disease at the time of his death. The Mumbai Police says that the investigation is going on after filing an accidental death report (ADR). The Mumbai Police has so far recorded the statements of 56 people. The Mumbai Police has also recorded the statements of Sushant’s sister. Yesterday, the Commissioner of Police also said that the actor was saddened by Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian’s death on June 8 due to his involvement.

Asked about the mention of the name of a prominent youth leader from Maharashtra on social media, Singh, the police commissioner, said, “As of now, no leader has been named in the investigation. There is no evidence against any leader of any party.

At the same time, the echo of this case was heard in Bihar Legislature and the leaders of various parties of the state demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of the actor. This issue was raised in both houses of Bihar Legislature where the leaders demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of 34-year-old actor born in Patna. The Mumbai and Patna police are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, Rajput’s father said that he had informed the Mumbai Police of the danger to his son’s life in February itself, but the police paid no attention to it and those who died the next day of Rajput’s death in June A complaint was made against him, but no action was taken on him.

Singh said in the video statement, “I had told the Mumbai Police in February itself that my son Sushant’s life is in danger, but no attention was paid to it.” When my son died on 14 June, I requested him to take action against the people named, but even after 40 days no action was taken on it. When we had no option left, I lodged a complaint at a police station here in Patna.

At the same time, an IPS officer of Bihar, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday for the SIT investigation of the case, was sent to the metropolis in a separate residence, which was described by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as inappropriate and forcible.