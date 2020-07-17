Hearing on writ of 18 MLA of Pilot faction in HC continues, Speaker of the Assembly to hold in evening

Jaipur: The bench of the Rajasthan High Court began hearing on the petition of the MLAs challenging the notice of the Speaker, about disqualifying disgruntled Congress MLAs. Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs have filed this petition. Also Read – Rajasthan Update: 159 new cases of corona in Rajasthan, four more deaths, see complete list

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing on behalf of disgruntled Congress MLAs, argued in the court that the acts done out of the house are not violations of the Dal Bala Law.

In the notice, the MLAs have been asked to reply by Friday on the Congress's demand for disqualification from the state assembly. Assembly Speaker CP Joshi will hear the matter at 5 pm, while the notice said that he will look into the matter at 1 pm.

The petition of disgruntled MLAs first came up before Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Thursday, but his lawyer Harish Salve asked for more time to file a fresh petition. After a fresh petition was filed by the pilot camp, it was referred to the block bench in the evening, but the matter was later adjourned for Friday.

A bench of Chief Justice Inderjit Mahanti and Justice Prakash Gupta heard the petitions on Friday. The bench, meanwhile, accepted the application to include Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi as a defendant in the case.

The Congress had complained to the Speaker that the legislators had violated the whip of the party continuing to attend two meetings of the Congress Legislature Party on Monday and Tuesday. Subsequently, the Speaker issued notices to these disgruntled MLAs. However, the pilot camp argues that the party whip only applies when the assembly session is in progress.

In a complaint sent to the Speaker, the Congress has demanded action against Pilot and other rebel MLAs under paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution.