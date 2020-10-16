Hearing the scolding of the father, the daughter came out of the house, then the dead body was found in the well, police investigation revealed this

Noida: The dead body of an 11-year-old girl was found in a well outside Pywali village in Thana Jarcha area in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Police said that during investigation, it is learned that the girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well after getting angry with the father’s scolding. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that late Thursday night, the police of Jarcha police station, Kamal Singh, the former head of the village of Pyavali, informed that there was a dead body in the well outside the village. Also Read – VIDEO: One person killed in firing in front of SDM, CO in UP, officers fell

He said that when the police reached the spot and identified the body out of the well, it was found that the body belonged to an 11-year-old girl. This girl was the daughter of a person named Anurag, who lives in the village of Pyavali. He said that during the investigation the police came to know that she had left the house after getting angry with the father's scolding and allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well. Singh said that the police took the body in possession and sent it for postmortem. Police is investigating the case.

Let us tell you that a similar case has come up yesterday, where a minor left his home in Odisha after fighting with his family members. After this he was imprisoned by miscreants and raped her for 22 days. The police has arrested the accused, however.