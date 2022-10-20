Heart attacks: how they occur and what to do to avoid coronary obstruction

Dr. Cormillot explains how a heart attack can occur and what care we must take to avoid coronary obstruction.



In the video, you will see a model of the heart. Contrary to some beliefs, it is at the center of the chest. No, he is not on the left, although he is leaning to the left, which is something else. This heart, listen carefully, beats 3,000 million times in a life of 80 years.

I repeat it because it is important that you take dimension of this data: beats 3 billion times, about. In other words, it is a machine that has to work, imagine how well, and listening to this sound that you are going to hear, at this moment, in the video. It can also give you signs that he is sick, but I want to tell you about some of the things you can do to keep him from getting sick.

In the images, you can see what a artery and how is it changing structure. In the first stage, you will see an artery that is completely uncovered. It will stay that way if you take care of yourself and it will stay that way throughout your life.

The heart, if you take care of it, will last you a lifetime. But if you don’t take care of it, too / Credit: Getty

Now, if you don’t take very good care of your feeding, appear fats, sugars, overweight and diabetes. Inside of arteryas you can see in the video, you begin to see inside some injuries small signs of inflammation, as can be seen in the second stage.

In addition, they start deposit in these injuries, which are made in the pared which is very finite, cholesterol, calcium and plaque begins to build. This is the third stage. But if things continue, the fourth stage begins to appear, as you can see in the video, where this plaque appears partially clogs the artery.

But if, in any case, things remain the same, we reach the fifth stage. What you see in the video is the leading cause of death in the world. That’s the blockage of the coronary arteries. When this happens, a heart attack occurs.

The infarction, generally, does not arise spontaneously, it “constructs” if we do not take care of ourselves /

Now, this heart attack appeared overnight? No, it appeared from the first moment you stopped taking care of your diet. It started when you started smoking or when you stopped being physically active or when your abdomen started to grow.

Remember that if you take care of your heart, it will last you a lifetime. And if you don’t take care of it, too.

Now, if unfortunately we get to this point, recognize when a person is having a heart attack it’s easy, anyone can tell: there is a very strong pain in the chest, like a great oppression, that is a sign of a heart attack.

Someone may know that their pain, which is and appears in the chest, runs to the shoulders or runs to the back, those are the symptom.

There are known symptoms that translate into a heart attack, but another group of signs are less recognized. After the age of 60, it is necessary to take into account all these signs

But those are not all the symptoms. That is why, in the case of any older adult, after 60 or 70 years of age, one waits for that pain to know if it is a heart attack. Because symptoms also include pressure, tightness, pain, or a squeezing or aching sensation in the chest or arms, which may spread to the neck, jaw, or back

There is even more, such as: nausea, a feeling of discomfort, dizziness, instability, sleeping problems, any discomfort that appears in the body from the waist up, and more so if you are a person who is at risk, either because you are over 60 years old or because he is diabetic or because he smokes or because he has cholesterol, one has to be thinking that he may be having a heart attack and it is better that the doctor says no.

*Dr. Alberto Cormillot is a renowned Argentine obesity specialist, health educator, writer and lecturer. He founded and directs the Nutrition and Health Clinic that bears his name, the Diet Club, the ALCO Foundation (Anonymous Fighters Against Obesity) and the Argentine Institute of Nutrition, from where he advises industries on the production of dietary products. and healthy.

* Directed by Samuel Cejas / Edited by Pedro Kablan / Produced by Dolores Ferrer Novotný

