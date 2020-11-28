Heart Biopic in the Works at Amazon, Vocalist Ann Wilson Reveals

A biopic about Seattle-based traditional rock band Heart is being produced for Amazon, vocalist Ann Wilson revealed to SiriusXM’s “Quantity West” host Lyndsey Parker.

In accordance with Wilson, Carrie Brownstein, guitarist of punk band Sleater-Kinney and star of IFC’s comedy collection “Portlandia,” will write and direct the movie. Lynda Obst, most recognized for her work on “Flashdance,” “Adventures in Babysitting and “Sleepless in Seattle,” will produce the mission.

The movie will chronicle Heart lead vocalists and sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson’s childhood and rise to fame via the Nineteen Nineties, delving into the band’s bittersweet interval in the ’80s, when Heart was most commercially profitable however felt it had given up creative freedom.

Whereas Wilson stated she has seen the first draft of the script, the pic remains to be in early improvement because of the pandemic and casting has not but been decided.

“A couple of actresses have come ahead, however nobody that’s proper,” Ann Wilson stated. “Anne Hathaway got here ahead, however I don’t suppose she’s precisely proper for it.” She defined that she has no desire to who she wish to see tackle the roles: “I simply don’t have any concept. I’m too near it … I’m simply as enthusiastic about discovering out as you might be.”

Whether or not the actors will probably be required to sing or go for lip-syncing can be undecided. Representatives for Brownstein, Obst and Amazon Studios didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

Other than the biopic, Wilson has saved busy along with her newest launch, a canopy of Steve Earle’s “The Revolution Stars Now.” The singer additionally stated she is engaged on authentic music, and her subsequent launch will probably be a studio model of her cowl of “Rooster” by iconic Seattle rock band Alice in Chains.

Hearken to a clip of Wilson discussing the upcoming movie beneath.