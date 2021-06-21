Heart initiates disciplinary lawsuits in opposition to former Bengal Leader Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, know the rationale

Bengal Leader Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay The Central Executive has initiated main punitive lawsuits in opposition to former West Bengal Leader Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for alleged misconduct and misbehavior. Officers gave this data on Monday. Additionally Learn – 32 thousand lecturers might be appointed on this state, the federal government’s large determination

Bandopadhyay, now taking part in the position of marketing consultant to West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been requested to respond inside of 30 days to the "memorandum" despatched by way of the Ministry of Staff and Coaching (DoPT) citing the allegations, he stated.

Officers stated that the previous leader secretary has been warned of main penal motion underneath which the central govt can withhold pension or gratuity or each wholly or a part of it.