Heartbreaking message from Neymar after confirming the injury that will prevent him from playing against Barcelona in the Champions League: “The crying is constant”

Neymar’s injury against Caen

In the last hours, the París Saint Germain (PSG) confirmed bad news in the face of a key series for the Champions League against Barcelona: Neymar is injured in the adductor and will have to spend four weeks off the playing fields. The Brazilian suffered a hard tackle from Steeve Yago in the duel against Caen for the French Cup and that kick will take him out, at least, from the first leg. In the midst of pain, the Brazilian wrote a heartbreaking message on his social networks to unload himself in the face of criticism.

“The sadness is great, the pain is immense and the crying is constant. Once again I will stop for a while to do what I love the most in life, which is to play soccer ”, began the post that in just minutes accumulated almost a million I like.

“Sometimes I feel uncomfortable with my style of play, because I haggle and get hit constantly. I don’t know if the problem is me or what I do in the field. It makes me very sad. It saddens me a lot to hear a player, coach, commentator say: “You really have to hit him”; “it falls”; “Cries”; “Child” “spoiled” and so on. It honestly saddens me and I don’t know how much I can bear it, ”he added against those who often accuse him of pretending.

Neymar’s post after confirming his injury

“I just want to be happy playing soccer. Nothing more”, He signed on his official Instagram account along with a photo on the floor after the kick he suffered in the domestic tournament engagement.

As confirmed by his club, Ney has a left adductor injury and examinations ruled that will be out for approximately four weeks. That leaves him out of the clash of next Tuesday February 16 against Barcelona in the Camp Nou for the knockout stages of the Champions League, but he also puts it in doubt for the rematch to be held in France on Wednesday, March 10.

It should be remembered that the Brazilian is not the only sensitive loss for Mauricio Pochettino’s cast. On Tuesday it was confirmed that Angel Di Maria, another of the figures of the French team, will be absent from the duel for the Champions League due to an injury: “In a week the club will communicate the steps to follow with Ángel, that indicates that he will not be able to be against Barcelona”, was the statement of the Argentine strategist.

The Rosario who will turn 33 this Sunday had to be replaced after 10 minutes of the last match with a victory against him Marsella Olympic, at home. Say Maria attended to Kylian Mbappé to open the score and almost immediately had to be changed by Pablo Sarabia due to a strain on his right hamstring.

The midfielder will try to recover as soon as possible from this setback and will aim all the guns at the revenge against the Catalans, to be played on Wednesday, March 10 in the French capital. The good news for Pochettino is that Mauro Icardi He was fully recovered from a discomfort and will have no problems being called up. Meanwhile, to occupy the square of Say Maria the target is Italian Marco Verratti.

