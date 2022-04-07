Hearthstone generates criticism in its community for a letter: this is this $25 cosmetic

Being a diamond card, the item has a price that translates to 3,000 gold in the game.

With Hearthstone, Blizzard has managed to harness one of its most successful franchises through an innovative format, and that’s why it still brings together a large number of players. By 2020, the game had surpassed 23.5 million of active users, although his latest decision has given much to talk about in the community.

And it is that, as pointed out PC GamerBlizzard has introduced a diamond card (Drek’Thar) that, compared to other similar items (which can be obtained by paying or collecting all the legendary cards in a set), can only be obtained for 3,000 gold or 25 dollars. Seeing this, the players have not been slow to express their complaints as it is a cosmetic object which, beyond aesthetics, does not add any new features to the game.

Although there are diamond cards that require a mandatory payment and others that also add the option to be unlocked if we collect several legendary cards, this one has generated a discussion among Hearthstone fans. Despite the small earthquake seen in the community, there are users who do not give great importance to Blizzard’s decision because it is a cosmetic that does not have to be in the players’ decks.

Beyond this, there is no doubt that Hearthstone continues to capture the interest of a good handful of players, which is why still getting expansions. However, we recently learned that his director left the game to take care of a secret Blizzard projectabout which we still know nothing.

