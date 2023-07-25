Heather And Terry Dubrow Spend $16 Million On A House In Beverly Hills:

Heather and Terry Dubrow, who are famous for being on reality TV shows, bought an apartment in the Century, a building tower within Los Angeles, for $14 million.

The couple, residing full-time in Orange County, told real estate representative Heather Rae El Moussa of the Oppenheim Group that they were seeking for a pied-à-terre within the city for about six months.

The Couple Bought The Late Director Dino De Laurentii’s Home:

Thenewstrace has heard from a source that the reality TV couple has closed a deal to buy the late director Dino De Laurentiis’ 9,000-square-foot, 8.2 acre Beverly Hills home.

This is the newest property they own. In 2022, they bought an apartment in Century City that was built by Roberto Cavalli. They also keep a house in Orange County, which is where Heather shoots episodes of The Real Housewives.

The Couple Sell It’s 22,000 Square Foot Home For $55 Million:

According to source, the Real Housewives of Orange County star as well as her Botched surgeon husband traded the 22,000-square-foot home for $55 million, making it one of the most expensive sale in Orange County this year. Josh Altman, a star in Los Angeles, was said to have had the title.

The couple moved within six years ago, and RHOC showed how they did a lot of work on their Newport Beach home.

The Couple Confirmed The News:

Heather told the outlet that the news was true and said, “With two kids in college, we’ve been deliberating about what to do next. We recently purchased a cool apartment in L.A., and at times the world points you in the right way. “Change is fun!”

The Dubrows bought the house on a hilltop for $16.1 million, which was a lot less than the price of $37.5 million that was being asked. When asked about their most recent buy, Heather said it was true.

She tells us, “Yes, we did!” “This is so cool! We tried to buy five or six homes in Cabo, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, as well as Palm Springs, but the world brought us here, to the most famous Hollywood estate.”

LeBron James, Drake, Chrissy Teigen, as well as John Legend will live next door to the Dubrows.

Before De Laurentiis bought the land, it was owned by Steve Crane, a restaurant owner who made a lot of money and was once married to the famous actress Lana Turner. After Crane, the house was home to the writer Harold Robbins.

Josh Altman, who is known for his show Million Dollar Listing, handled the transaction for the Dubrows. Last year, he sold the couple’s famous reality TV home, Chateau Dubrow, for $55 million, which was the third biggest sale within OC history.

Heather Dubrow Is Renovating It’s Home And It’s Going To Take 3 Years To Finis:

The Dubrows want to fix up the De Laurentiis house. Heather thinks it will require three years to finish what she has in mind. The Beverly Hills Hotel, where they got married in 1999, is a short drive from the house.

“It will be such as our diner,” Heather jokes about the Polo Lounge, the fancy hotel’s restaurant.

She Is Not Going To Leave Show:

Heather has already told that having homes within Los Angeles does not imply she’s leaving the show because she’s an Orange County Housewife.

“I’m from New York, moved to L.A., and forced to live in Orange County,” she joked. “All I want to do is go home. I’ll end up upon New York Housewives.” She explained, “I’m really happy alongside what I’m doing right now.”

“I’m really happy to be a part of Real Housewives. The brand is great, the stage is great, as well as you know, it’s pop-culture history. It’s awesome, and I’m glad I got it. How long will the show last? I mean, I guess for as long to be they want me.”

The Century Was A 42 Story Tower:

The Century was a 42-story tower with a guard gate in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles. Cassandra Petersen of Coldwell Banker and Tomer Fridman of Compass, who worked for the sale, said that the building is renowned for its high-end status and famous people who live there.

Ms. Petersen says that the apartment was for sale for $21 million last year. In July, it went down to $17.9 million. There is a wine room, a gym, three balconies with a view of the city as well as the ocean, as well as a lift that goes to the ground floor of the building.