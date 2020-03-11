Heathrow passengers down by almost 5% in February and March

UK’s greatest airport blames coronavirus, with 19.6% support on Asia-Pacific routes

Coronavirus – latest updates

Heathrow airport has reported an vital fall in passenger web site guests in February and March as a result of the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the aviation commerce.

Britain’s greatest airport acknowledged that total passenger numbers fell 4.eight% remaining month, to 5.4 million, as quickly as the extra bissextile 12 months day is stripped out. The airport acknowledged name for has endured to weaken, with another year-on-year decrease in passenger numbers anticipated in March.

Proceed learning…

