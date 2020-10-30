Heavy habit of breaking traffic rules, challan made 2 meters long, fined Rs 42,500

Bengaluru: People who fly the flag often due to traffic rules should be careful. Your habit can sometimes force your vehicle to be seized. Even a scooter or a bike can cost more than the fine. Also Read – Delhi Metro Update: People violated rules in metros, DMRC cut invoices of thousands

A man who was a habitual violator of traffic rules in Bengaluru metropolis was shocked when the traffic police on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 42,500 on him.

During the daily investigation, a sub inspector stopped Arun Kumar, a resident of Madiwala area of ​​the city. During the investigation, the police officer came to know that there are 77 cases of violation of passenger rules on Kumar.

Police said that Kumar was immediately handed over the two-meter-long challan paper, including all 77 violation cases. Investigation also revealed that Kumar had bought a second hand scooter for twenty thousand rupees. Police said his scooter was confiscated.