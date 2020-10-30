Entertainment

Heavy habit of breaking traffic rules, challan made 2 meters long, fined Rs 42,500

October 30, 2020
1 Min Read

Bengaluru: People who fly the flag often due to traffic rules should be careful. Your habit can sometimes force your vehicle to be seized. Even a scooter or a bike can cost more than the fine. Also Read – Delhi Metro Update: People violated rules in metros, DMRC cut invoices of thousands

A man who was a habitual violator of traffic rules in Bengaluru metropolis was shocked when the traffic police on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 42,500 on him. Also Read – IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Bangalore: Sunrisers Hyderabad got a big blow, got injured and got out of the ground

During the daily investigation, a sub inspector stopped Arun Kumar, a resident of Madiwala area of ​​the city. During the investigation, the police officer came to know that there are 77 cases of violation of passenger rules on Kumar. Also Read – Wow Bhai Wah: Elderly couple arriving by helicopter to attend grandson’s wedding, so much fare …

Police said that Kumar was immediately handed over the two-meter-long challan paper, including all 77 violation cases. Investigation also revealed that Kumar had bought a second hand scooter for twenty thousand rupees. Police said his scooter was confiscated.

