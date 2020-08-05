Heavy rain alert in Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave instructions to be vigilant

new Delhi: The capital of Maharashtra is in heavy rain in 7 districts of Mumbai and adjoining areas. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with Mumbai officials reviewed the situation with the collectors of the other 7 districts of the state which are facing rains and directed to take necessary steps. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in Mumbai tonight. Next 72

The hours are hard. Also Read – Some anti-social elements in Bihar feel that if they do politics of this, elections will work: Sanjay Raut

According to IMD estimates, due to the formation of a low pressure area in the North Bay on Tuesday, the southern winds in the Arabian Sea have intensified. This has caused heavy to very heavy rainfall in and around Mumbai. Also Read – Warning of heavy rain in Mumbai for next two days, advice people not to get out of the house

Wind speed of 60-70 km / ph & up to 107 km / ph reported in Mumbai today. Extremely heavy rainfall & strong winds likely to continue tonight & reduce from tomorrow: India Meteorological Department (IMD) #Maharashtra https://t.co/Sbk7ut9Igc pic.twitter.com/vjs9jJd3HT Also Read – Big relief for Mumbai, BMC allowed to open all shops from August 5 – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

CM Uddhav Thackeray has asked BMC to be on high alert as heavy rains continue in Mumbai for the second consecutive day. Since IMD has predicted heavy rains till tomorrow, CM has appealed to the citizens to get out of the house and venture only if necessary.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also reviewed the situation with district collectors of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Thane and Raigad districts as they have been experiencing heavy rainfall: #Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) https://t.co/pWtvqfX44f – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai today recorded a speed of 60-70 kmph and a speed of up to 107 kmph. Extremely heavy rain and strong winds will continue tonight and are likely to decrease from tomorrow.

According to IMD, Mumbai’s Colaba received 22.9 cm of rain, while Santa Cruz received 8.8 cm of rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Currently strong winds are moving along the coast at a speed of 70 kmph and are likely to continue during the next 3-4 hours.

According to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation with the district collectors of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Thane and Raigad districts as they are experiencing heavy rainfall.

#WATCH: Water logging in parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city; visuals from near Hindmata area. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the city till 6th August. pic.twitter.com/U2JTYf5Zo9 – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Rail, road traffic disrupted due to heavy rains in Mumbai

– Mumbai and its neighboring districts Thane and Palghar received heavy rainfall on Wednesday in Maharashtra; – Local trains and bus services were affected due to waterlogging on rail tracks and roads.

– Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra also received rain

– Dahanu of Palghar received 350 mm of rain in a period of 12 hours till 5.30 am on Wednesday.

– Some areas of Thane received more than 150 mm of rainfall during the same period

– There is also waterlogging in low lying areas of Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala and other areas of Mumbai.

– Suburban services stopped due to waterlogging of tracks at Palghar station

– Suburban train operations stopped on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Harbor line between Vashi stations, – Train operations were stopped due to waterlogging on the main rail route CMMT-Kurla and also between Churchgate and Kurla. – Waterlogged on tracks at Kurla, Zion, Marine Line and other stations

– Western Railway also announced on Twitter that all local train services between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations will be temporarily suspended until further orders due to heavy rains.

-The movement of trains on Western Railway route in Palghar was also affected due to heavy rains this morning.

Chief spokesperson of Western Railway Sumit Thakur said that in two hours 266 mm. Due to rain, the movement of trains in Palghar remained moderately disrupted from 5.40 am to 7.10 am and only a few trains were run.

– Suburban services stopped due to waterlogging at Palghar station

– Western Railway suburb services continued to run normally between Churchgate and Dahanu Road despite heavy rains in various suburbs

– Central Railway and Western Railway are running around 350 special trains every day for people working in both essential and emergency services.

– Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services have also been affected due to waterlogging on some roads-

The route of their buses has been changed till 9 am on more than 30 routes including two places in Thane district.

KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General, Mumbai Center, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that

– Dahanu Weather Center of Palghar recorded 364 mm of rain in 12 hours till 5.30 am on Wednesday.

In Bhayandar, Thane, the meteorological center recorded 169 mm of rain, while during the same period the center at Mira Road received 159 mm. Recorded rain

120 mm in Thane city, Dombivli and Kalyan areas falling under Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) during this period. Rain over

Mumbai city and suburbs like Bandra and Kurla have received 30 mm to 70 mm of rainfall during the last 12 hours.

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the entire Konkan region during the next 24 hours. North Konkan, including Thane, Mumbai and Palghar, may receive more rainfall.

There is a possibility of very heavy rains in parts of South Central Maharashtra and also in Marathwada region.

The western suburbs received 82.43 mm of rain since Tuesday night.

– 69.11 mm in Eastern Suburbs after Western Suburbs. rained out.

– 59 mm in the last 24 hours in Pune city. It rained and moderate to heavy rain is expected in the next two days.

– Submerged areas of four dams Varasgaon, Khadakwasla, Panshet and Temghar received good rains

– These dams supply water to Pune city.

The catchment areas of Koyna Dam in West Maharashtra have received six TMC water due to heavy rains during the last 24 hours.