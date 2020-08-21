Heavy rain alert in these 33 districts of Madhya Pradesh, rain in many areas, river-drain

Bhopal: It is raining on Friday in many parts of the state including Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 33 districts. Due to rain many rivers and streams are also in spate. There has been a period of heavy rains in the capital, sometimes stopping since Thursday night. Traffic is being disrupted due to the accumulation of water on the roads of many places. Water is also being filled in the lower settlements. People are facing problems due to this. Also Read – New initiative: No poor elderly will be hungry now, food will be available here for free …

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 33 districts of the state in the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, Hoshangabad, Betul, Harda, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur and Seoni may receive extremely heavy rains. On the other hand, there are chances of very heavy rains in Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Ujjain, Dewas, Katni, Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Sagar, Damoh. Apart from this, heavy rains may occur in Satna, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar and Shivpuri.

Narmada, Betwa, Jamni, Sindh, Dhanas have increased

Due to the ongoing rains in the state, the water level of rivers like Narmada, Betwa, Jamni, Sindh, Dhasan has increased. Along with this, the water level of many reservoirs is also increasing. Many routes are also being blocked. Even in the midst of the flowing water on the river and the reports, people are risking their lives and crossing the roads.

Some people are engaged in crossing the report with some money

Villagers are risking their lives on the slate on the Sindh river in village Bhadota of Kolaras region of Shivpuri district. After the rain on Thursday night, water is flowing from the top of the water on Friday. In the meantime, people are putting their lives at risk here and taking a few rupees to cross the slap.