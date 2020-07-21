Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR, rain warning in many states

new Delhi: The capital of the country, Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, today at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday

It rained with strong wind and thunder. In the capital on Tuesday afternoon, dark clouds clouded the sky and

It started raining During this, the clouds were heard roaring. IMD has said that there may be heavy rains in many states. Also Read – Door to door ration scheme started in Delhi, now home delivery will be done for ration

Let us know that on Sunday, four people died in the first torrential rain of monsoon in Delhi.

The Meteorological Department said a day earlier on Monday, moderate rain in the surrounding areas including Delhi-NCR for the next two days.

Estimated. Heavy rains may occur in the next two days at some places in the national capital. The Meteorological Department had said in the weather forecast, “Rain in next two days in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh

There may be heavy and very heavy rains at some places. Also Read – Delhi: Staff member hanged in Congress headquarters, this note written in suicide note

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Prithviraj Road. pic.twitter.com/fAGkqthU7J – ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Will come. “

Meteorologists said that in the next two to three days over northwestern India, the humid eastern coming from the Bay of Bengal

Winds and southwest winds coming from the Arabian Sea will continue to coincide. Meanwhile, the monsoon has also arrived here.

Due to these two factors, moderate to heavy rain may occur in Delhi-NCR in the next 24 hours. Meteorological Department has moderate rain

It was predicted to be up and running at a speed of 40 km per hour. In the national capital on Monday

There was sporadic rain.