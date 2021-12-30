Heavy Rain in Chennai: 3 killed, many timber fell, street jams, purple alert issued because of heavy rain in Chennai

Heavy Rain in Chennai: Heavy to very heavy rains lashed Chennai and its adjacent spaces, because of which roads and subways had been flooded. Greater than two dozen timber fell in Chennai. The roads were given waterlogged. This resulted in lengthy site visitors jams at the roads. Along side this, 3 other people died in rain-related incidents. Earnings and Crisis Control Minister S Ramachandran stated that two girls and a kid died in Chennai because of electrocution. Crimson alert has been issued in Chennai.Additionally Learn – Climate In Delhi NCR: Because of snowstorm within the mountains, chills larger in Delhi-NCR, other people had been observed burning bonfire – see footage

The rains reiterated the scenes observed right here remaining month after heavy rains, when site visitors used to be seriously affected because of waterlogging and drivers had been observed pulling automobiles caught within the water. In the meantime, police stated that 3 subways needed to be closed because of waterlogging and automobiles had been observed plying at round 14 puts within the town.

27 circumstances of tree fall were reported in Chennai. Greater than 145 pumps are operating to transparent the waterlogging brought about through heavy rainfall within the town: Larger Chennai Company Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi https://t.co/SYxKiK7nAF – ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

Metro Rail officers stated that the metro rail provider has been prolonged through an extra hour in order that passengers can achieve their vacation spot simply. On the similar time, it used to be instructed that 145 motor pumps were saved to take away water logging at the roads. Water is being extracted from them.