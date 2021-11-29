Heavy Rain in Chennai: Rain wreaks havoc in Chennai, folks plying boats at the roads, colleges and schools closed from nowadays

Heavy Rain in Chennai: In lots of portions of Tamil Nadu in addition to in Chennai, the location has worsened because of incessant rains. The water is such a lot that persons are boating at the roads. Properties with just one storey don’t seem to be livable. Colleges and schools of capital Chennai from nowadays after incessant rain and water logging (College Faculty Closed From These days) Vacation has been declared in. Chennai District Collector Dr. Vijayrani issued the order. T. Nagar has been waterlogged because of heavy rains and lots of properties were flooded, making it unattainable to survive the decrease flooring and maximum have shifted to the higher flooring.Additionally Learn – Climate Replace: Quickly there shall be snow once more at the mountains, there shall be rain in those portions of the rustic

The rain water is so heavy that many homes with just one storey don't seem to be in liveable situation and lots of were shifted to accommodations and a few to the houses of shut family members. With many roads and subways closed, the town of Chennai is grappling with site visitors issues and cars must be diverted.

Leader Minister MK Stalin visited the rain-affected spaces of Ganapathy Nagar in Tirumulaivoyal and disbursed aid fabrics to the folks. He additionally visited a number of different rain-affected spaces of the town. In Chennai, round 700 folks had been shifted to aid camps and 392 roads in 108 localities of the town had been inundated.

Selvaraj, a resident of Ganpati Nagar, mentioned the problem of water-logging will have to be handled on a battle footing and except the federal government does it correctly, such issues will occur. It has turn into tough for folks to reside right here. I’ve to cross thru water day-to-day, so my ft have turn into itchy.