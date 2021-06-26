Heavy rain in Patna: Water is the one water in Bihar meeting, Deputy CM Renu Devi’s place of abode additionally submerged

Patna: Because of heavy rains in Patna since Friday night, water-logging befell in lots of spaces, together with the Bihar Meeting complicated and the place of abode of Deputy Leader Minister Renu Devi. In line with the Meteorological Division, Patna has gained 145 mm of rain since Friday, which is the easiest in a decade. The dept mentioned that it used to be raining with thunder within the morning, no dying has been reported in Patna or within reach spaces because of lightning. Additionally Learn – Heavy rain in Patna: Heavy rain in Patna; Bihar Meeting, Deputy Leader Minister Renu Devi’s place of abode submerged

The rain stopped until 9 within the morning, however through then water-logging befell until knees and maximum spaces of the town, together with Sri Krishnapuri and Patel Nagar, had been waterlogged because of rain. Water used to be visual everywhere in the meeting development and the similar used to be the case with the legit bungalow of Deputy Leader Minister Renu Devi, positioned a long way away.

Even if Patna Municipal Company officers claimed that many of the primary roads had been pumped out through midday, the issue of water logging in low-lying spaces persevered. Native information channels confirmed some pictures appearing folks fearing a repeat of 'October 2019' when boats had been landed on submerged roads and air pressure helicopters carried very important provides to folks.