Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai: Heavy rains stopped Mumbai’s speed, several meters high waves will rise in the sea, all offices closed

Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai: The never-stopping Mumbai has stopped once again. Due to heavy rains since last night, there has been waterlogging in many areas of Mumbai (Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai). In such a situation, roads and railway tracks have all sunk. Up to 2 feet of water has accumulated on the roads. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city of Mumbai has recorded more than 230 mm of rainfall in 10 hours. Also, the monsoon has become active over the Arabian Sea. Also Read – Video: Horrific landslide near ITBP Camp in Chamoli, cloudburst in Pithoragarh, some people trapped

On Monday, heavy rain was seen in Mumbai. Due to heavy rain in Mumbai, a warning issued has also been issued. Hightide can come at 12.47 pm. In such a situation, orders have been issued to close all the government offices in Mumbai due to rain and waterlogging. Permitted to go out only for necessary work has been given. During this time only the offices of appellate services have been allowed to be opened. Also Read – The condition of Delhi roads in the rain, this part of some such demolished VIP road, became a cave

The BMC has appealed to the people not to come out of the houses during the rains. At the same time, this warning has been issued especially for the people living near the sea. Because during high altitude, the waves can rise up to 4.45 meters. Please tell that due to heavy rain, Lifeline Local Service of Mumbai has also been stopped. All four lines have come to a standstill. At the same time, the route of buses on some routes has also been changed. Also Read – Mumbai lockdown: Bus not getting to go to office, angry mob tries to stop Mumbai local

Not only this, landslides have also been seen due to heavy rains. A part of the hill has collapsed in the landslide in malad on the Western Express Highway. Although no damage has been reported so far, but people are definitely facing traffic related problems. Waterlogging has occurred due to heavy rains in many areas of Mumbai. Mumbai has come to a standstill due to water logging in Kandivali, Parel East, and Subway. During this time, orders have been issued and people have been requested to stay in their homes. Let me tell you that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the next 24 hours. Due to this, brakes have been put on the speed of Mumbai. Also, government offices have been closed and people have been advised to stay in their homes.