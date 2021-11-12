Heavy rains disrupted lifestyles in Temple Town Tirupati, water logging in lots of spaces, see footage….

Tirupati Rain: Because of the low force house within the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains have persisted in Tirupati since Thursday. Tirupati, positioned in Chittoor district, is receiving heavy rains with sturdy winds. Because of water logging in lots of spaces, the motion of cars has been disrupted, because of which persons are dealing with a large number of hassle. Mild to reasonable rains also are going on in different portions of Chittoor and neighboring Cuddapah district and Nellore district.Additionally Learn – West Bengal Climate Forecast: Heavy rain anticipated in West Bengal until October 20, Meteorological Division issued a caution

In view of the heavy rains, it’s been determined to stay each Tirumala Ghat street access and go out closed from 8 pm to six am on Friday and Saturday. Additionally Learn – Climate Forecast: Caution of heavy rain in Maharashtra-Kerala-Karnataka from the next day, understand how the elements will likely be until October 14

Additionally Learn – MP climate Information Alert: When will monsoon leave from Madhya Pradesh, Meteorological Division gave this data

This resolution is taken by way of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) because of rock sliding. The waterfall in Tirupati Kapileswara Swamy Temple is in heavy waft and no pilgrims are allowed to consult with the temple.

Retaining the district on prime alert, Chittoor District Collector Hari Hariyan has declared vacations for all tutorial establishments on Thursday and Friday.

On Nationwide Freeway 16, vehicular motion used to be disrupted because of the overflow of rivers. APSPDCL CMD H. Harinath Rao directed the workers to stay alert and repair energy provide on a battle footing with none extend.