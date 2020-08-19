Heavy rains expected in 5 days, Meteorological Department said- these states including UP-MP, Delhi should be ready for problems

new Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the next five days in parts of Central India. Several parts of the country, including the national capital and its surrounding areas, received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. After heavy rains in Delhi and its surrounding areas, life was affected due to water logging. Also Read – Flood situation in Bihar serious, heavy rains affected life in many parts of the country; See photos

According to IMD's National Weather Forecast Center and Regional Meteorological Center, low pressure areas have been formed in the northern coastal region of Odisha. The formation of a low pressure zone is the first stage of a cyclone. In the next 24 hours, it is expected to move westward and become a pressure zone.

It is estimated in these states

IMD said that due to the impact of these conditions, the possibility of 'heavy to very heavy rain' and 'extremely heavy rain' has been released in Odisha on Wednesday. On 19-20 August, heavy rains are expected in Chhattisgarh, on 20 August in East Madhya Pradesh, on 21 August and 22 August in Western Madhya Pradesh, in East Rajasthan on 22 August and in Gujarat on 22 and 23 August. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in the coming days.

Be prepared for problems

The Meteorological Department has cautioned the people of these states and union territories to be ready in respect of damage to the rough roads and weak structures, soil subsidence and damage to crops. Visibility may be reduced due to heavy rains and traffic jams can also be faced with problems like water logging in low-lying areas.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature decrease was recorded in parts of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh due to heavy rains. Heavy rains occurred in Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Sonipat in Haryana. The Meteorological Department said that light to moderate rains occurred in many places in Uttar Pradesh and there were thunderstorms at some places.

Many roads in Uttarakhand closed

Uttarakhand State Disaster Office told in Dehradun that many roads in Uttarakhand are closed due to heavy rain at night. These roads also include routes leading to Kedarnath and Badrinath temple. At the same time, the Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the next four to five days in Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan region. Mumbai and neighboring Thane may receive heavy rains on Friday and Saturday. The Meteorological Department said that due to the low pressure area, there is a possibility of heavy rains between 19 to 25 August in the districts of South Bengal.

Fishermen have been instructed not to go to sea on 19 and 20 August. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center said in a statement that rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur at many places over the next 24 hours in coastal and some interior areas of Karnataka. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s Regional Forecast Center, said that Delhi received moderate rainfall for 5.30 pm and more rain is expected in the next 24 hours. Due to rain, people in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida faced difficulties and traffic was blocked at many places.