Heavy rains in Delhi, car rider passing under the underpass died

new Delhi: There was heavy rain in the country’s capital on Sunday morning and water logging took place in the streets of Delhi. A 60-year-old man has died due to being trapped in rain water. Actually, first a corpse appeared floating in the water stored near Minto Road Bridge. On this, a trackman working on the New Delhi Railway track pulled out the body. Also Read – Delhi Weather Update: People get relief from the heat in the capital, heavy rain

The BJP has attacked the Kejriwal government for this incident. At the same time, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said on the body of a person found near Minto Bridge, the MCD in Delhi has the responsibility of cleaning drains on a large scale, some of the drains are looked after by Jal Board, PWD and NDMC. It has to be seen where the waterlogging has happened due to lack of it. Also Read – Passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities including Delhi closed till 31 July

Due to the storm and rains in the capital this morning, trees were uprooted in many places. Also Read – Delhi / Noida / Gurugram Border: Lockdown in NCR by the end of the week, borders closed

A dead body was found near Minto Bridge today. It was removed by a trackman working in the New Delhi Yard. Trackman Ramnivas Meena said, “I saw the body while on duty on the tracks. I came down, swam and then pulled it out. The body was floating in front of a bus. “

Delhi Police said that the deceased, who lost his life in water, has been identified. The deceased is about 60 years old and has been identified as Kundan. He was going by car to Connaught Place this morning. He tried to get the car out of the water accumulated under the underpass, but he could not succeed. He seems to have died due to drowning. There are no external bruises. Inquiries are continuing under CRPC u / s 174.

Regarding this incident, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Jayaprakash said, “If the Delhi government adopts an irresponsible attitude, then such incidents will happen in Delhi.” The Chief Minister should also take responsibility and help. The government should work for such incidents do not happen again. Where is Delhi government today?

Please tell that due to the heavy rains in Delhi, the movement of traffic was interrupted by waterlogging on the roads. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 4.9 mm of rain till 5.30 am. Palam Meteorological Center recorded 3.8 mm rainfall. According to IMD, Safdarjung Observatory recorded 47.9 mm of rain so far in July, which is 56 percent less than 109.4 mm normal rainfall. The Palam and Lodhi Road meteorological stations recorded 38 and 49 percent less rainfall in July.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting center, said, “Several areas of Delhi-NCR received moderate to heavy rainfall.” Earlier, the Meteorological Department had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of North West India. He had said, “The entire monsoon can move northwards ie close to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20.” Despite arriving in Delhi before the time of monsoon, there was very little rain.