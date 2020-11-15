Heavy rains in many parts for capital Delhi, relief from air pollution

new Delhi: Many parts of the capital Delhi received heavy rainfall. It rained for a long time. This rain has brought relief for Delhi NCR. There can be some improvement in the situation of serious pollution (Air Pollution in Delhi). Due to rain, the sheet of mist will be removed, it will be less difficult. Also Read – After Diwali, Delhi-NCR was weathered and ‘poisonous’, AQI reached ‘severe’ category in many areas

Today brought a sigh of relief for Delhi. Air quality has deteriorated after firecrackers were burnt on the occasion of Parali and Diwali in Delhi NCR. Due to the air being poisonous, people were already forbidden to leave their homes for unnecessary work. After Diwali, the fog increased so much that visibility was also greatly reduced. Burning of firecrackers was banned to prevent pollution, even after this fireworks were fired. This worsened the situation. Also Read – Five people arrested for selling fireworks in Noida – Greater Noida

#WATCH Delhi: Parts of the national capital receive rainfall. Visuals from Dwarka. – ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

Meanwhile, several other areas, including ITO, Akshardham, Geeta Colony, Civil Lines, received heavy rains today. Cold will increase due to rain, but there will be relief from pollution. The mist will be suppressed by the rain.

Not only Delhi, many areas of Haryana also received heavy rains. Hail has also been reported in many areas including Hisar. It has also rained in Sonipat. There is also talk of no less damage or damage to the crop due to rain. Farmers have harvested paddy in most places.