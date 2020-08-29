Heavy rains in MP flood many districts, Narmada, NDRF, army deployed above danger mark

Bhopal: Due to torrential rains for the last two days, many districts of Madhya Pradesh including Hoshangabad have been flooded. The situation has become so vast that the army and NDRF were lowered on Saturday to save people from submerged areas. At the same time, the Air Force has evacuated people stranded in Chhindwara from its helicopter. Also Read – AIMIM MP Threatens Maharashtra Government – Mosque to be opened, otherwise Namaz will be read on the streets

Let us know that for 24 hours till Sunday morning, a red alert has been issued for heavy rain with thunder and lightning at different places in Chhindwara, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh and Shajapur districts in the state. Orange alert has been issued for rain in 17 districts of the state including Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Indore and yellow alert has been issued for four districts including Guna, Shivpuri.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter rescued stranded people from a flood in Chhindwara, today. (Source- Indian Air Force) pic.twitter.com/it4nKqX8LO
– ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

Officials said that Sehore and Chhindwara districts were experiencing heavy rains. Due to this, water resources in these areas are in spate. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Hoshangabad and Sehore districts located on the banks of the Narmada River for about one and a half hours.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan doing aerial survey of flood affected areas of Hoshangabad district. pic.twitter.com/6RW6awyaUu – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 29, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that in Hoshangabad, 208 mm rainfall was recorded till 8.30 am on Saturday in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the famous hill stations Pachmarhi and Chhindwara in Hoshangabad district have recorded 228 mm and 142 mm of rain respectively. Many people are stranded at different places due to floods, especially in Hoshangabad and Sehore districts.

Army convened, NDRF teams arrived

Hoshangabad Divisional Commissioner Rajneesh Srivastava said on phone that the district administration has sought help from the army to deal effectively with the flood situation and is expected to arrive soon. He said that two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already reached to assist Hoshangabad district administration and relief work has been started.

Madhya Pradesh: Flood-like situation in Hoshangabad due to heavy and incessant rainfall in the district. pic.twitter.com/87p69XFbEW – ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

Several areas in Hoshangabad city were flooded by six to eight feet

After heavy rains, the water level of the Narmada river in Hoshangabad has crossed the 964 meter primary level of danger and has exceeded 978 meters. Many areas in Hoshangabad city have been filled with six to eight feet of water. Surrounding rural areas are also facing similar situation. This is why the army had to call for help.

Narmada River flowing one meter above danger mark

Due to heavy rains, the doors of many dams across the state have been opened to drain water. Meanwhile, according to information received from the PTI-language Barwah correspondent, the Narmada River Mortakka bridge near Barwah on the Indore-Ichhapur highway is flowing one meter above the danger mark. The administration has stopped road traffic here as a precaution since Saturday afternoon. Constant water is being released in the Narmada River from Omkareshwar and Indira Sagar Dam near Barwah.

The pilot told us that there was danger so had to return

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan conducted an aerial survey of the flooded area today, but he had to come back in the middle. CM Chauhan said that today we decided to do an aerial survey of the villages engulfed in the floods of the Narmada River. We also reached Narmada ji but due to the law cloud nothing was visible. The pilot told us that there is danger. So had to return. Now we will review the continuous flood from here. We will leave no stone unturned to rescue the trapped people.

Alert issued for 24 hours in many districts

IMD has issued a red alert of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at different places in Chhindwara, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh and Shajapur districts in the state for 24 hours till Sunday morning. Along with this, Orange alert has been issued for rain in 17 districts of the state including Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Indore and yellow alert has been issued for four districts including Guna, Shivpuri.